Ali Fazal attends Fast X Rome premiere; poses with Vin Diesel in front of the Colosseum

On Saturday, Ali Fazal attended the Fast X world premiere in Rome and walked the red carpet. Ali and the film's star, Vin Diesel, reunited for the premiere, and the two posed for pictures together in front of Rome's famous Colosseum. Ali was dressed in a matching overcoat and black pants and shirt.

Ali made his Hollywood debut in 2015 with Furious 7, the seventh instalment in the Fast and Furious series, The actor had a cameo in the movie, playing the character of Safar. He is not starring in the tenth film but was invited to the premiere because of his prior association with the series.

Sharing a video with Vin Diesel on Instagram on Sunday, Ali wrote, “AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM.. cuz (because) when in Rome you go gladiator style… Fast X reunion. Furious 7. Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel. You are the kindest man I know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. (disclaimer - am not in Fast X guys, but there for Love). Thank you Manish for letting me own my style through your vision !! @manishmalhotra05 love ya!!”

Ali will soon go to promote Kandahar, his upcoming film, starring Gerard Butler as the lead. The action thriller film which has been helmed by Ric Roman Waugh will be released in US theatres on May 26.

Fast X will be released in theatres on May 19. Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, and Cardi B star in the Louis Leterrier-directed movie. Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, also makes a cameo appearance.