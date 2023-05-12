Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker shares a snippet of her cameo in Fast X

Meadow Walker, daughter of late actor Paul Walker, is set to make a cameo in the upcoming instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X. She penned a touching note on how she was glad to have been born into the Fast and Furious franchise, reminiscing about how she was a toddler when the first part was released with the late actor Paul Walker as one of the main leads in the movie. She also added that she was grateful for having this opportunity to star in the same franchise as her father and honour his legacy.

Meadow shared a picture of herself at the film's set, with the caption, “A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris, and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into a fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience, and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honour my father's legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much.”

Family is what makes up the central theme of the Fast and Furious franchise. The cast members share a similar bond off-screen too with Vin Diesel time and again talking about the brotherhood between him and Paul.

After the demise of Paul Walker in 2013, Vin Diesel stepped in and took Meadow into his family. The duo have been tight-knit even before the passing of Paul. He even accompanied Meadow down the aisle when she married Louis Thorton Allan. She considers Vin Diesel's family to be her own, and they do so as well.

The franchise has kept both the actor and the character Brian O’Conner alive by paying tribute to him in all the movies released therefore in the franchise. His last appearance was in Furious 7, with his brothers Caleb and Cody having to fill in for the parts yet to be filmed.

Meadow’s addition to the massive cast is another sweet tribute to the actor’s legacy. The upcoming Fast and Furious movie reframes events from 2011's Fast Five and features throwback footage of the actor in its trailer.

According to the synopsis, Jason Momoa will play Dante Reye, the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes, who "has spent the previous 12 years masterminding a scheme to make Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) pay the ultimate price." Fast X will hit theatres on May 19.

