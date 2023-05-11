Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci’s first Indian global brand ambassador 

Celebrated Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt is all set to become a global face as the brand ambassador of the popular luxury fashion brand Gucci. The Italian fashion house announced her as their first Indian Global Ambassador today via a social media post.

A successful actor, producer and entrepreneur, who made her dreamy debut at the Met Gala this year, Alia is ready to take on the role of the ambassador. Hours after the announcement, Alia shared the news with her fans as well by sharing photos dressed in a custom-made blazer by Kanika Goyal label.



According to sources, she will make her first appearance as the brand's latest global ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, to be staged in Seoul, South Korea next week. The show will be hosted at the Gyeongbokgung Palace on Tuesday and will mark the Luxury fashion Brand’s 25 years in the country.

Up next, the actress is anticipating the release of her international project Heart of Stone. She will appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in this Netflix spy thriller. This movie will mark her first American film release. It is is said to premiere on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. The film is directed by Karan Johar with music by Pritam Chakraborty.