Alia Bhatt says the Met Gala was the longest time she had been away from daughter Raha

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made a splash at the Met Gala this year in an exquisite Prabal Gurung outfit. The attire featured several pearl beads and a dramatic train and was appreciated by many users on the internet and fans of the actress. Now, a behind-the-scenes video of Alia getting ready for the gala has been released and it features the actress talking about her daughter Raha Kapoor and how this was the longest time she had remained away from the kid.

Also read: Alia Bhatt debuts Met Gala 2023 in an enthralling pearl gown by Prabal Gurung

In the clip, the actress was seen being seated for makeup and hair. She opened up about her daughter, saying, “So this is the longest I've been away from my daughter, Raha. And, she's almost six months now and I've only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day. And now it's almost going to be like, four days.”

She also added that she tries her best to stay in touch with Raha every day, sharing, “And, I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up. But there is still a healthy amount of mom guilt. It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There’s so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you’re not a model mum.”

Alia also said that it’s important for new mothers to get time off work. “It’s very important for new mothers to get that time off work to gather their bearings, and it’s equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them that time instead of writing them off,” she said.

Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and they welcomed their daughter in November 2022. The actress worked actively during her pregnancy and also resumed work soon after the child’s arrival.

Also read: Alia Bhatt opens up about motherhood and the pressure of balancing work and family

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2022 fantasy film, Brahmastra Part 1, alongside Ranbir. She is all set to appear in the upcoming Karan Johar directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh.