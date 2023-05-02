Alia Bhatt debuts Met Gala 2023 in an enthralling pearl gown by Prabal Gurung

The red carpet rolled out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City today in honour of Karl Lagerfeld, the legendary creative director of the French fashion house Chanel. Known to revolutionize renowned luxury brands with its contemporary approach, celebs paid tribute to Karl with an overdose of white and Indian actress Alia Bhatt was among those who understood the assignment.

Alia made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 in a pearl gown designed by Nepalese–American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Hours before walking the iconic Met stairs, Alia had shared a silhouette on Instagram hinting at what she is wearing. Now, her full look is out and taking over social media for all the right reasons.

Instead of going overboard with her debut, Alia played safe with her choice of outfit, hair, and makeup and managed to do justice to the theme. Her ensemble featured a fitted bodice with a sleeveless low-cut bust and a long train all embellished with white pearls.

For her makeup, Alia picked a flushed look with rusty bronze eyeshadow, nude lipstick and a rosy pink tint for the cheeks. As for accessories, the actress trusted the ever-lasting charm of the pearls with her earpieces. She added a four-finger knuckle ring and a finger glove which we believe in a tribute to Karl and his iconic style.

As they say, Alia ate and left no crumbs. Check out her viral photos here:

Alia has been making waves in international waters ever since she announced her Hollywood debut next to Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone. During the filming of the action thriller, Alia was pregnant with her daughter Raha and her photos with a baby bump from behind the scenes went viral in no time. Speaking of the film, it is set to release on Netflix on August 11.