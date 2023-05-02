Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black at fashion’s most iconic night

At the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband-musician Nick Jonas arrived in style. For the special occasion, the pair went with Valentino. The couple honoured Karl Lagerfeld by dressing in traditional black and white.

Priyanka accessorised her ensemble with a custom-made Burberry diamond neckpiece. “It is 11.6 karats or something,” she was quoted as saying about the piece. She sported a bun with side hair to finish her look and applied minimal makeup. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, complemented her by wearing a black leather jacket and trousers from Valentino.

Talking about Indian representation at the gala, actress Alia Bhatt made her Met gala debut this year with a stunning Prabal Gurang outfit which made her look like she has just stepped out of a fairy tale.

The gala this year will honour late designer Karl Lagerfeld's legacy and raise funds for The Met's Costume Institute. Karl was a fashion designer who oversaw fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous line.

The star-studded red carpet spectacle that will take place as guests make their way up the famous Met steps is, of course, just as important as the exhibition. After all, the Met Gala—dubbed the "Super Bowl of fashion"—has produced some of the most memorable (and viral) celebrity red carpet looks in the last decade.