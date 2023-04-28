Priyanka Chopra shares how husband Nick Jonas helped her through their daughter's premature birth

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the strength and support provided by her husband, Nick Jonas, during a challenging time in their lives. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, last year via surrogacy. However, Malti was born premature and had to spend 100-plus days in the NICU before she could go home with her parents.

Priyanka shared her experience of the difficult period during an interview on a popular morning show, where she revealed that she had shut down emotionally when she received the news about her daughter's premature birth. "This is another really amazing example of strength that my husband has," Priyanka said. "I kind of...like shut down, I didn't know how to react. I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, 'Just tell me what to do because I don't know what to do.' And he's like, 'Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital."

From the moment Malti took her first breath, neither Priyanka nor Nick had ever left her side. "She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever," Priyanka said. She realized early on that she had to be strong for her daughter, who was scared and weak. "I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she's not alone…that we've got her."

The experience of having a premature baby was emotionally draining for the couple. Priyanka shared how she would constantly worry about her daughter's health and well-being, especially after they brought her home from the hospital.

Despite the difficulties, Priyanka and Nick remained strong and supportive of each other throughout the ordeal. They recently brought their daughter to India, Malti's first visit to the country. Their unwavering love and support for their daughter is an inspiration to parents everywhere. As Priyanka said, "I think it was her test...we had to be strong for her."

