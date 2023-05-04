Priyanka Chopra turns couture fashion 'casual' with extravagant denim gown for 'Love Again' premiere 

Dressed in a Valentino number, Priyanka Chopra walked the iconic Met Gala 2023 steps and marked her presence at the biggest fashion night out for the fourth time. Keeping her fashion game a total ten since then, today, the actress got spotted in an extravagant gown which has made us rethink couture fashion.

Mostly made to look high-end and affluent with fabric and design, gowns do not come close to the casual-yet-chic aesthetic. Priyanka, however, has checked that box as well. For the premiere of Love Again, an upcoming rom-com where she shares screen space with Sam Heughan, the actress picked a denim gown.

Her off-shoulder piece featured a mermaid cut with a flared flounce which accentuated her curves, a whimsy bow at the back and a long train. Priyanka, in a media interview, expressed that she picked a denim dress to capture the casual and light spirit of romantic comedies.

She styled her figure-hugging gown with dainty silver hoops and her trusted Serpenti necklace from Bulgari. She further completed her look with side-parted straight hair and kept her makeup look subtle with glossy lips, rosy cheek tint and oodles of mascara.

The star attended the premiere in NYC with husband-singer Nick Jonas who also makes a fun cameo in the film. He got papped at an event in a finely-tailored black suit with a crisp white shirt.

Prior to Love Again, Nick and Priyanka made a stunning appearance at the Citadel London premiere as well. Coming to the romantic comedy, it is set to release on May 12 in India. The film also stars Celine Dion and it is an English-language remake of German film SMS für Dich.

