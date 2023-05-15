Know your fashion: A walk-through into the world of boots

Boots are usually constructed of leather, although they have also been made of silk, cotton, wool, felt, and fur

If you are readily influenced by trends, you may have come across fashion influencers gushing on and on about their latest purchases. Boots are one such trend that has gained traction in Indian marketplaces in recent years. Boots not only are a fashion accessory but also safeguard our feet from harmful elements by covering a larger surface area.

Boots can be loosely defined as footwear that covers the entire foot and the lower part of the leg. It can be considered one of the oldest forms of footwear and is believed to have been developed from a two-piece unit, covering the calves and the area below. The wrapping area around the calves has become the defining idea based on which modern forms of boots have been designed.

Boots are usually constructed of leather, although they have also been made of silk, cotton, wool, felt, and fur. When it comes to manufacturing, leather is the most durable material, while vegan substitutes are available if you don't want to use animal products. Thus, boots can be considered one of the best fashion investments one can make. Here’s a quick guide to differentiate between the most common choices so you can add them to your wardrobe!

Chelsea boots

This is a classic boot that is a staple for men and women. The most distinguishable feature of a Chelsea boot is its side panels. It also comes in different toe shapes and heel heights and can be styled in numerous ways.

Combat boots

Army combat boots were originally designed for combat soldiers. While military members today still wear the style as a part of their uniform, people have adopted it as a part of their everyday wardrobe. These boots tend to go to the mid- or high-calf and add a little edge to an outfit. These can be styled with leather leggings and an oversized sweater to give off an effortlessly cool vibe. Experts suggest wearing cropped jeans with them or tighter jeans to tuck under the boot.

Thigh-High Boots

While most footwear leaves your legs exposed to environmental nuisances, thigh-high boots have you covered. Thigh-high boots are most known for their effective allure in footwear. Thigh-high boots, thigh-length boots, or just thigh boots are boots that extend above the knees in shoedom. Thigh-high boots, when cuffed, make an outfit effortlessly chic. These boots look great with dresses and skirts. This style features a shaft that is designed to extend to the mid-thigh and is often fitted to your legs. This could be a fun and sexy option, paired with dresses, tights, skirts, or even jeans!

Stiletto Heel Boots

A stiletto heel, or simply stiletto, is a shoe with a long, thin, high heel that is inspired by the stiletto dagger. Consider the stiletto boot as an alternative to pumps for the office during the cold or rainy seasons. You keep the confidence that comes with wearing heels in addition to the few inches added to your height. Stilettos, like all similar high-heeled shoes, provide the optical illusion of a longer, slimmer leg, a smaller foot, and an overall higher height. They change the wearer's posture and walk, flexing the calf muscles and emphasising all the right areas.

Ankle Boots

These boots cover the entire foot and extend to the ankle, where your foot meets your calf. There are several varieties of ankle boots available today, including open-toed or closed-toed boots as well as boots with flat soles or heels. Ankle support boots are vital for keeping your feet firm when you walk, jump, run, and work out, preventing the ankle from rolling or straining. This style is an excellent option for the fall and spring when the weather is just beginning to cool down. They look fantastic with flared jeans.

Platform boots

When you want to add a few inches to your look, platforms are the way to go. Platform shoes are shoes, boots, or sandals with thick soles, typically made of cork, plastic, rubber, or wood, that are worn primarily for fashion and/or extra height. They range from super-chunky to more modest platform forms. They are a more comfortable alternative to high heels that make you feel like you're walking on shattered glass by the end of the day.

Now that you have a basic understanding of the different types of boots commonly used by the fashion business, it's time to get styling!

