Revamped Zara Phoenix Palladium store debuts comprehensive beauty collection

Zara reopened a newly refurbished store at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. Set in a prime location, the store totals over 26,000 sq ft, spanning three prominent floors. This store was originally launched in 2010 as the second store in India.



The new store features the latest technological innovations from Zara's integrated online and physical store platform. It reflects Inditex and The brand's current strategy of opening stores in a bigger format that are equipped with the most efficient technological tools so that customers can live the fashion experience in a spacious, innovative and sustainable environment. The quality of space is a vital part of the concept.



The exterior is an imposing facade made partly of stone that blends in with the urban plan of the mall. From the ground floor of the store, the round staircase offers a glimpse of the store from the outside. This staircase is almost a sculpture and is made of Kryon.



The interior is predominantly white, clean and neutral with hints of colour and warmth from the wooden furniture and the natural tones of the textiles. The space integrates the Women's, Men's, Kids' collections across three floors - lower ground, ground and the first floor. These floors are connected by two elevators and two staircases. The sprawling women's section is on the ground floor with a part of this section spilling over onto the lower ground floor alongside the kids' section. The first floor houses the entire men's collection.



This space brings together architecture, sustainability, innovation and state-of-the-art technology at the service of the customer along with new commercial areas like Beauty and Zara Origins in the men's section. The only store in the western region of India which has these sections. It displays the entire beauty range and offers the customers a chance to experience the products before buying. These spaces mimic "concept" spaces and appear like 'mini boutiques' with special furniture and designs for the products on display.



INNOVATION AT THE SERVICE OF THE CUSTOMER



The store at Phoenix Palladium features Zara's latest retail concept for larger stores. It is equipped with the most efficient technological tools to offer customers a unique fashion experience integrated with the online platform. Some of the services integrated with the brand's app include a fitting room reservation service, the ability to search online for items in the store, order and collect them within two hours and check available stock. The store also boasts an advanced self-checkout area and a special area for the collection of online orders.



MORE ECO-EFFICIENT STORE



As part of Zara's commitment to efficient store design, construction and management, Zara at Phoenix Palladium has some of the most advanced eco-efficiency systems available. The measures taken to reduce environmental impact include efficient heating and cooling systems, energy-saving LED lighting and the use of more environmentally friendly materials.



The store is connected to Inditex's internal Inergy platform, which monitors the efficient consumption of the store's air conditioning and electricity installations to optimise their management, identify the most efficient systems, improve maintenance and help define strategies to reduce energy demand.



Zara works continuously to reduce the environmental impact of its teams' daily decision-making with the use of a holistic vision roadmap with objectives for every phase of the value chain. It also develops reuse and recycling programmes to promote the circular economy and reduce waste and the first-time consumption of raw materials.



ZARA BEAUTY



Zara debuted its first-ever comprehensive Beauty collection, with an ambition to create an inclusive collection of products that anyone - regardless of skin colour, gender, age or personal style - will want to use, embracing individuality and a fresh take on the notion of beauty. Each product is made with the highest-performance ingredients and clean formulas.



Zara Beauty includes a wide range of products for eyes, lips, face and nails. It uses top-quality formulas in refillable containers and a palette of more than 130 colours mixed in matte, metallic, glossy or pearl finishes in a wide range of shades.

ZARA ORIGINS



Zara Origins is a project focused on building a contemporary wardrobe. The aim is to conceive, create and offer garments which are newly refined archetypes of their kind, fabricated in the finest materials, and manufactured with high standards of expertise and craft. It harnesses progressive design to combine modern concepts with outstanding value. When Zara Origins launched its first two collections for the winter and summer seasons, the constantly evolving project was defined by this statement. After two editions allowing for experimentation within the collection, the approach for the third edition has evolved naturally solidifying Zara Origins as a yearlong offering of wardrobe essentials that will be supplemented with limited edition seasonal pieces.