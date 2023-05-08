Faballey x Siddartha Tytler’s new drop has vacation dresses for the summer holiday season

With the mercury rising and vacation plans on the horizon, Faballey, a Western clothing brand, has teamed up with Delhi- based fashion designer Siddartha Tytler to offer a range of his iconic prints and signature silhouettes in a fresh yet classic colour palette.

The collection blends Siddartha's signature laid-back yet luxurious sensibility with Faballey's versatility, resulting in a limited-edition capsule that's perfect for travel, work, play, and everything in between. Its summer palette features shades of dusky blue, soft pink, midnight black, pristine white, and molten metallics, making it perfect for a spontaneous tropical getaway, regardless of age.

Printed maxi dress

The collection includes free-spirited maxis and playful kaftans for balmy summer evenings, making the transition from beach to bar effortless. Sleek crop tops, statement jumpsuits, and sharp-yet-flowy trousers lend a touch of resort chic to city brunches and midday soirées. From dusk till dawn, the collection offers sultry, body-hugging dresses elevated with sequins and shimmery surface embellishments that are worth celebrating with a party! Overall, this collection has everything you need for a midsummer night's dream.

Peplum sleeve dress and tunic

Siddhartha Tytler who likes to design for the well-travelled fashionista, has always ensured wearability and comfort take precedence while crafting every piece. The same is reflected in this edit which features light-weight fabrics. Telling us more he shares, “When Faballey reached out to me, I thought it was quite exciting and a good opportunity to get myself out there more commercially. The most special part of this collection is that I got to showcase my Sometsuke prints again, which is by far my most favourite print collection. And to bring it out and have more people wear it is actually quite exciting.”

Bodycon dress

Shivani Poddar, co-founder, Indya shares, “Our collaborations allow more and more women to enjoy fashion as a form of expression. Siddartha Tytler’s collection is for those who want to celebrate their unique aesthetic and taste via more contemporary forms. With Faballey we want women to explore a new aesthetic with confidence and panache in a more accessible format.”

Embellished kaftan

With that, the drop is an electrifying collaboration that screams ‘vacation time!’ This is not your typical run-of-the-mill collab. It's eclectic, offbeat, and crafted for the free-spirited.

₹1,600 upwards. Available online and in-stores.

