Taking cues from the latest fashion trends, we curate a list of all things ombre

If you're looking to add a touch of playful colour to your wardrobe this summer, look no further than the ombré trend. From fashion pieces like dresses and bucket hats to hair colour styles, ombre is everywhere in 2023.

Ombré, a French term for shaded creates a beautiful gradient effect. While ombré has been around since the 19th century, it has become a staple in modern fashion, gracing runways and wardrobes alike. From sunglasses, bags and to dresses, here are some outfits, accessories and makeup that will help you keep up with the ombré trend.

Compact carrier

The Gradient shoulder bag from Mango is a chic and stylish accessory designed in Barcelona. The short, thick, clean-cut strap is complemented by a detachable classy golden hook, providing versatility in wear. The bag’s compact design features cut stitches and a single compartment with a small pocket inside. Its gradient ombré shade of orange on both the bag and strap adds a touch of elegance. ₹3,090 approximately.

Throwing shade

The Dunaway sunglasses by Linda Farrow are a fashion statement, crafted in Japan. The ombré acetate frames have a luxurious appearance as they change from brown to pink hue. The logo-engraved temple cutouts add a touch of elegance, and the oversized frames create a bold look. These sunglasses are the perfect combination of fashion and function. ₹29,842 approximately.

Ruffle away

Etro’s ruffled ombré mini dress is a stunning addition to any wardrobe, featuring black and yellow ombré-dyed silk organza fabric that is beautifully accented with a swirling paisley print and ruffled trim, making it both elegant and playful. The dress has a collar bow tie made from black silk fabric, gathered ruffles on the hem, and balloon sleeves with button fastenings on the wrist for a clean look.₹236,818 approximately.

Cheek kiss

Moira's Signature Ombré Blush in Bella Pink is the perfect addition to your summer makeup collection not just for its purpose but the look too that boasts butterflies and roses. With a blend of peachy tones, this lightweight and silky formula delivers a high pigment payoff, giving your complexion a natural-looking hue. The compact-sized floral design makes it easy to carry in your purse for touch-ups on the go. Simply swirl the shades together for a complimentary blend of colour to your cheeks. We tried this product and we are in awe of it.₹1,190.

Summer serenading

Zimmermann’s Cira-shirred muslin midi dress features a multi-coloured ombré effect with gradient hues of purple, turquoise, orange, and pink. The back zip and drop waist design are complemented by a pleated skirt and pleated thread belt in matching colours to tie around the waist. The sleeveless dress has a high neckline for more coverage. ₹69,497 approximately.

Formal silhouette

The Ombré canvas midi shirt dress by Vince offers a unique kyanite palette. The airy canvas fabric is cut in a straight shirt silhouette that loosely skims the frame and falls to a midi length. The dress features button fastening in the front, a v-neckline, and a collar, giving it a formal and classy look. The dress is designed for a slightly loose fit and leaving a few buttons undone adds a touch of a casual feel. ₹67,673 approximately.

Cascade down

Ferragamo’s embellished one-shoulder silk-tulle mini dress fits perfectly on the body while the draped silk-tulle fabric cascades from one shoulder, while the ombré gradient in shades of red, orange, and yellow captures the tones of sunrise. The dress is designed for a close fit and has a concealed hook and zip fastening on the side. The metal fastening on the shoulder holds the cape perfectly in place, giving it a flattering and elegant look. ₹3,38,138 approximately.

Ombré adds a playful touch to any summer wardrobe, creating a gradual transition from one color to another. From bright and vivid hues like neon and rainbow, to natural-looking warm tones and gentle and edgy dual-tone here are our picks to keep in mind.

Inputs: Trupti Khillare