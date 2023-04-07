Here are seven ways to wear the colour of the season

Since the dust around Pantone’s colour of the year has now settled, we present you with a hue that has not only captured the eye of several designers but has now emerged as another trend of the season. Introducing cobalt blue, the colour of the season that was spotted on the runways more times than one. We flip through the latest collections of labels like Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent to learn how to wear the colour.



Sweet sixteen

The La 16 mules from Saint Laurent are made from crepes de chine(a blend of silk and wool). Crafted in Italy, these open almond-toed shoes, set on 95mm black-hued conical heels, are lined with leather soles. ₹53,357 approx.

On the fringe

Taking inspiration from American singer Diana Ross’s lookbook, this kaftan dress by Taller Marmo

features a scarf-trimmed neckline. Named Mrs Ross, this Italian-crafted piece flaunts a vertical open slit at the and delicate tassel endings at the sleeves and the skirt.

₹69,553 approximately.

The little mermaid

Fashioned with a fitted corset bodice, this strapless number by Jason Wu, made from taffeta, is cut for a slim fitting through the bust and a close fit through the body. The highlight of this gown boasting peplum folds on the waist is its fishtail skirt that creates a perfect flare at the bottom giving it a mermaid look. ₹​4,55,374 approximately.



In a twist

Crafted from satin, this Bonny bag by Jimmy Choo flaunts a soft twisted handle and signature tassel detailing. The slouched shape clutch comes with interior pockets. The Italian-crafted piece is finished with the brand’s logo charm and a gold chain strap. ₹54,052 approximately.





Cotton candy

Made in Italy, this cotton-craft cardigan by Stella McCartney is fashioned with a V-neck and oversized

shoulders. The sleeves, designed for a comfortable fit boast knit ribbing that gives them a perfect voluminous look. Cut for a relaxed fit, the buttons at the front add a classic cardigan touch to it. ₹98,246 approximately.

Straight A

This off-the-shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen is knit with an A-line skirt that comes with a concealed zip fastening on the side. Designed with accordion stitch, the midi dress featuring four removable silver D- strings at the front has cut-out details on the side and at the back. ₹​2,17,248 approximately.

Sneaking in

Influenced by the concept of yin and yang, these Air Force 1 sneakers finished with silk woven Chinese motif patterns are a part of the Nike x Clot ultra limited edit. The shoes come with the iconic Nike logo and white rubber midsoles set above the neutral gum bottoms. ₹59,673 approximately.