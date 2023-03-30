Mango opens doors to its flagship store in Bengaluru [SEE PICS]

Spanning across two floors, this new flagship store in Indiranagar is the first Mango, one of Europe’s leading fashion groups, outlet in India to have the women, men and kids lines under one roof. The store, which spans 5500 square feet features the Mediterranean-inspired concept known as New Med, already present in some of the group's flagships around the world. The concept aims at reflecting the spirit and freshness of the brand and has sustainability and architectural integration as key elements.

“The new store concept of Mango, also known as the ‘New Med concept’, called for an amalgamation of local Indian and Mediterranean essence in architecture. The most important task was to design a special façade that justified this concept and gave a unique identity to the store. We designed special arches at the façade and are happy to see how it has accentuated the final look of the brand's first flagship store in India," shares Immanuel Sam, Principal Architect of Chris Brown Architects.

Furthermore, the architect reveals, "The arches promise to offer a very special experience to the customers, creating a recognisable Mango identity at a physical store. It also establishes a connection between the physical store and the brand’s 360-degree image at all touch points. It inherits factors such as durability, timelessness, proximity and eco-efficiency, making it a winner.”

At the new Indiranagar Store, you'll find a wide range of collections across Mango Women, Mango Man, and Mango Kids. The Women's collection is categorized into Key Campaigns, Glam Party, New Formals, Hot Collection, and Central Basics.

Mango launched in India its kids' line one year back and its menswear line in January this year with the opening of the first Mango Man store in New Delhi. Now, the Indiranagar flagship store will include the new Mango Man collection, which the brand recently launched in collaboration with actor Rahul Khanna.

In addition, the store features curated collections such as Bohemian Lux and Animal Fever that are sure to catch your eye. Mango Man is divided into Formals, Smart Casuals, and Hot Collection. What's even more exciting is that Mango Man is a 100% sustainable collection, made with premium and innovative fabrics. The Hot Collection in Mango Man is particularly noteworthy, with its tropical prints, colourful stripes, and mao neckline shirts that are sure to turn heads.