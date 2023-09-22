Tribe Amrapali’s ‘Aarna’ collection is sure to deck you up for the festivities

Started with an E-Store in March 2013, Tribe Amrapali is an enigma of traditional folklore in a young and vibrant embodiment. Budding out from the essence of the mother brand Amrapali, Tribe Amrapali creates contemporary and affordable designs cultivated out of experimental design philosophy, primarily focusing on silver, gold-plated silver and fashion jewellery. It has now launched its all-new festive collection Aarna.

Aarna, which is another name for goddess Lakshmi, also symbolises water, wave, effervescing, and stream. Adorned with intricate designs, radiant gemstones, and gold statement jewellery, this collection embodies a unique blend of tradition and opulence. We speak to Akanksha Arora, CEO, Tribe Amrapali, to get more details about this collection.

What is Aarna inspired from?

It is inspired by traditional and vintage designs and aims to present them in a bold new avatar — festive jewellery with a flair! This breathtaking fusion of artistry and luxury is a testament to the exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance that has captivated hearts for centuries.

What are the materials used?

The collection follows a similar theme of gold-plated silver for all its pieces. Every piece is elevated with a unique combination of colourful glass, zircons and pearls. Different colours and shades are placed together in beautifully contrasting ways, making this collection a treat to style for all your festivities!

Is there a specific colour scheme chosen for Aarna?

The warm tones of gold and vibrant shades of blue, red, purple, green, yellow and pink are juxtaposed together to create the breathtaking pieces in this collection.

Is it aimed at any occasion?

The rich and vibrant colours used in this collection, reminiscent of traditional Indian festivals, will undoubtedly add an extra layer of charm to your celebrations. The intricate designs and embellishments on these pieces pay homage to the timeless craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations. Whether you’re attending a grand Diwali gathering, participating in the colourful festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, or celebrating the joyous union of two souls in a wedding, these outfits are designed to elevate your style quotient. They effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary fashion, making them versatile choices for a variety of occasions. The collection offers a wide range of colours and patterns to cater to different tastes and preferences.

What are the pieces we can expect?

Intricate floral designs studded with pearls and colourful stones define this gold-plated handcrafted silver jewellery. Expect to see a range of necklaces, from traditional designs like chokers, long necklaces, or antique-style pieces. Look out for intricate and ornate earrings, such as jhumkas, chandbalis, stud earrings, and dangle earrings, all adorned with intricate detailing. You can anticipate a selection of bangles and bracelets in various styles — traditional gold bangles or contemporary open-cuff designs; and gold rings with colourful embellishments.

Prices start at Rs 4,635.

Available online.

