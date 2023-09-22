Diwali Dhoom Special by Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione to woo festive shoppers

The festive season is upon us, and the celebrations bring with it so much joy, cheer and, of course, a shopping frenzy. Diwali Dhoom Special, organised by Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC), will surely woo festive shoppers with trendy clothing, fine jewellery, luxurious home accessories and more.



“The exhibition is a highly anticipated luxury event in Chennai that goes beyond the ordinary. Imagine a curated ensemble of over 50 handpicked brands from all corners of India, coming together to redefine Diwali fashion. It’s a celebration of artistry, style, and a diverse array of clothing, fine jewellery, and accessories,” says Arti Bagdy, the organiser of the show.

Unlike the previous pop-ups, this year’s Diwali edition will see a broader spectrum of designers. “Beyond the realm of clothing and jewellery, we’re embracing the world of home accessories and sustainable

fashion,” she says.



Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf from Delhi, who will be showcasing her latest collection, Merarke, tells us that her edit exudes an old-world charm. “It’s a collection that captures the essence of a bygone era and is a celebration of feminine silhouettes and a dreamy colour palette. Imagine soft blush pinks, gentle lavender, captivating emerald green, and regal blues — all hues that exude a sense of dreaminess and elegance. Each outfit is meticulously crafted with extraordinary detail,” says the designer.

Tasuvure x House of Misu

Tusti By Ami Gandhi

Designer Shreyash Jain from Delhi is bringing his latest collection, Rajkumari (princess), inspired by the opulent royal culture and heritage of Rajasthan. “It celebrates the essence of Rajasthan with fabrics that are pure and unique to its rich heritage, resulting in a regal and enchanting ensemble. It features hues like British Rose and Marine Green,” he tells us.



Apart from elegant embroidered saris adorned with delicate chikankari embroideries, sultry half-shoulder Grecian-style contemporary gowns, fusion wear featuring pleated outfits paired with dazzling brocade pants and sustainable fashion crafted from hemp plants, the pop-up will also have exquisite fine jewellery and accessories. Delve into the timeless elegance of Jaipur’s finest polki, emeralds, and diamond jewellery from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, known for gracing leading celebrities like Deepika Padukone at the Cannes and the Oscars. Experience a perfect blend of traditional royal jewellery of the nawabs alongside contemporary diamond and ruby studded designs by Tiraa from Tibarumal Jewels, which is a favourite with the film fraternity of South India.

Joypur Jewels and Amazing Jewels from Jaipur will also be exhibiting their extraordinary pieces. Other designers to watch out for are Diva by Sangeeta Ranka Delhi; Kameez and Meerahini from Jaipur; Devasya from Delhi, and Karma from Mumbai among others.

Price starts at R 4,000.On September 25 & 26, 2023.

From 10 am to 8 pm.

At Hyatt Regency Chennai.

