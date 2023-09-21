Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan, actors celebrate the festival 

Ganesh Chaturthi is here and everyone is busy celebrating the arrival of Bappa! It’s heartening to know that the festivity isn’t any different for many B-town celebrities. As we gear up in vibrant traditional wear and worship Lord Ganesh with sheer devotion and enthusiasm, there are many actors who are also busy rejoicing in the fervour of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Actress Anushka Sharma dropped an adorable post featuring herself along with her husband Virat Kohli. Fans have been gushing over the beautiful pictures ever since she has shared them on social media. In the snaps, you can see the actress looking stunning in a vibrant red and yellow sari along with Virat who is dressed in a kurta pyjama. The other snap showcased the two performing puja at home. “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” Anushka wrote in the caption.

Also read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone delight fans with cute snaps amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image source: Instagram)

Ananya Panday’s special Ganesh Chaturthi post has our hearts. The Dream Girl 2 actress also gave us a glimpse of Ganesh puja at her residence. All decked in a delightful pink salwar suit, Ananya was seen worshipping Lord Ganesh. Her carousel post features a lovely family picture showing her father actor Chunky Panday and others. Ananya added, “Welcome home Bappa!”

Also read this: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie at her LA home

Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram)

Ananya Panday with her family (Image source: Instagram)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is yet another actress who gave us a sneak peek into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actress visited Manish Malhotra's home on the occasion looking all elegant in a golden silk sari. She stood beside the idol of Lord Ganesh to pose for a picture. With her minimal makeup and hair tied in a bun, the diva looked amazing. Wishing her fans, she mentioned, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi”

Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan was also spotted celebrating the festival with much joy and excitement. She shared images featuring herself along with the idol of Lord Ganpati. The actress pulled off a gorgeous yellow salwar kurta to mark the occasion.

Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram)

We wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!