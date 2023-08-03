Amethyst brings Tribe Amrapali and Suta under one roof!

After a great show in Chennai recently, Tribe Amrapali has showcasing their exquisite collections of jewellery in Coimbatore. The collection showcased varies from fine and traditional craftsmanship to something which is inspired by Thanjavur Art of South India and even modern minimal jewellery. Infused with vibrant and dramatic energies, enriched with the allure of rich tribal life and folklore, and acting as an authentic extension of India’s artistic and cultural roots, Tribe Amrapali emits Indian modernity.

The identity for Tribe Amrapali speaks to a youthful and modern customer; someone who has an instant connection to cultivating tribal culture in new ways. Tribe Amrapali is composed of jewellery which is eclectic yet heritage.

At the exhibition in Coimbatore, visitors can look forward to:

Goldeen Glow - Contemporary gold plated jewellery

Designed keeping in mind the happy mood, these statement pieces are handcrafted with beautiful hammer texture and plated with gold, featuring minimal motifs that are easy-going and light weight.

Nav Chandrika - Fresh new styles with old charm

This collection beautifully intertwines contemporary fashion with the quintessential Amrapali tradition and craftsmanship. Pick one of these timeless and versatile designs for an everlasting style statement.

Nova - Modern minimal jewellery

This contemporary jewellery collection in a subtle gold look features simple styles with geometric shapes.

From Tribe Amrapali

Banaras - Threads of tradition woven into silver jewellery

Weaving Banarasi tradition into jewellery, this collection has a unique charm of its own. Featuring traditional Banarasi fabric in silver, with some pieces that are reversible, here is jewellery that will get you in the spotlight in all your festive get-togethers and outings.

Kalai - A collection of exquisite jewellery inspired by Thanjavur art

An exclusive collection of gold-plated silver jewellery inspired by the classic paintings and temple architecture of the famed Thanjavur style of South India. The rich and vivid handmade figures of Hindu gods, goddesses, and other religious iconography along with semi-precious stones make this collection off beat and awe-inspiring. Truly a timeless addition to your jewel box.

Lavanya - Timeless traditional jewellery for special occasions

This range of handcrafted styles in silver with gold plating, set with pearls and crystals. Exuding vintage vibes and a subtle charm, these rings, bangles, necklaces, bracelets and maangtikas will enhance your traditional look for the coming festive and wedding season.

Price: Rs.250 to Rs 60,000.

From Suta

This National Handloom Day, choose handwoven clothes; and Amethyst brings you Suta, a brand that has been recognised by government bodies such as the IEDRA for their continual efforts towards preserving our country’s artisanal heritage and offering a steady source of employment for weavers. Founded in 2016 with the goal of showcasing and preserving the best of India’s artisanal craftsmanship, Suta, with their innovative designs and captivating storytelling, has captured the hearts of lakhs of customers across the world. The brand currently engages 17,000+ weavers across the country. Their designs have been worn by leading celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shruthika Arjun, among many others.

At the exhibition, one can find Suta’s signature made-in-heaven mul mul saris that continue to be among the brand’s bestsellers. Additionally, they have also diversified into cotton blends and other materials such as viscose, modal and silk, as well as heirloom weaves and crafts including Jamdani and Kantha. All their saris are designed to be statement pieces and have a contemporary touch.

Price: Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,800.

On till August 5. From 10 am to 8pm.

At Chintz, Race Couse Road, Coimbatore.

