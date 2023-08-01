Disha Patani sizzles as showstopper at ICW 2023's glamorous 'Selene' showcase by Dolly J

India Couture Week, hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), has been setting the fashion world abuzz with its spectacular displays and star-studded line-up. On the seventh day of the much-awaited event, all eyes were on the stunning Disha Patani, as she took the ramp by storm as the showstopper for couturier Dolly J.

Since its commencement on July 25, ICW has been making headlines for all the right reasons, captivating fashion enthusiasts across the nation. Monday's opening show by fashion designer Dolly J left the audience mesmerised with her awe-inspiring 'Selene' collection. However, it was Disha's ethereal presence that truly stole the spotlight.

Known for her impeccably fit and toned physique, Disha radiated elegance and confidence in an exquisite silver bralette paired with a captivating mermaid slit skirt. The bralette, adorned with delicate sequins and thin stripes, featured a plunging neckline, accentuating her graceful silhouette. The mermaid skirt, designed with a thigh-high side slit, showcased her toned abs and added a touch of allure to her overall look.

Accessorising her showstopper look, Disha opted for elegant silver statement earrings and a matching bracelet on her wrist, adding a touch of glamour. Completing her ensemble, she chose silver strappy heels that perfectly complemented her outfit, highlighting her keen eye for detail and style.

For her makeup, Disha embraced shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, and contoured cheeks, enhancing her natural beauty. A glossy peach lipstick added a touch of allure to her captivating look, while her luscious curls, styled in a side part, exuded effortless elegance.

Dolly J's 'Selene' collection drew inspiration from the mesmerising presence of the enigmatic Moon, symbolizing mystery, beauty, and wonder. Soft, flowing silhouettes evoked the Moon's gentle radiance, with pearly white sequins, metallic tissues, Ivory tulle, and iridescent silver sequins mirroring its ethereal glow. The collection's colour palette, featuring burnt copper, washed gunmetal, and deep red hues, embodied the mystique of this celestial body.

With Disha's scintillating presence and Dolly J's enchanting designs, the seventh day of India Couture Week proved to be a truly unforgettable affair, leaving the fashion world in awe.