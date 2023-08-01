Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur mesmerise as showstoppers for Shantnu & Nikhil at ICW 2023

The ongoing India Couture Week, hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), has been a spectacle of style and allure, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts and leaving them eagerly anticipating each day's events. On the seventh day of the fashion extravaganza, the audience was treated to a delightful surprise as the stunning Sara Ali Khan and Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur graced the ramp together as showstoppers for couturiers Shantnu & Nikhil. Their undeniable charm, impeccable beauty, and captivating ensembles left everyone in awe, making it a memorable highlight of the event.

FDCI's official Instagram handle shared images and clips from the event on the social media platform. the duo's ramp walk quickly went viral, sparking conversations and admiration from their fans.

Sara stunned in a mesmerising pastel pink ballet top with a plunging neckline, adorned with silver sequined trim and a flowing netted cape attached to the sleeves. Her outfit was complemented by an enchanting lehenga skirt featuring intricate silver hand embroidery and extensive sequin work, making her a head-turner. Keeping her accessories minimal with a single diamond drop earring, Sara exuded a dreamy and glamorous aura. Her makeup featured brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-enhanced lashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip colour, while her hair cascaded beautifully down her shoulders in a centre part.

Aditya looked dapper in an ivory sherwani set with a zardozi collar, intricate threadwork, French knots, and delicate sequins arranged in a geometric pattern on a raw silk base. The addition of an extra piece of fabric on the side of his kurta added a touch of sophistication to his look. Paired with off-white cotton-silk loose pants and ivory-coloured juttis, along with a perfectly groomed beard and gelled hair, Aditya completed his showstopper appearance with elegance and poise.

The collection showcased by Shantnu & Nikhil drew inspiration from the ethereal beauty of travel and the enchantment of a bygone era. Influenced by the designers' journeys to Italy, particularly Catania in Sicily, the collection artfully merged Indian and Roman elements, creating a tapestry of magnificence. The bridal silhouettes featured ornate veils, bejewelled capes, and gloves, reminiscent of the Gatsby Era. Maison Shantnu & Nikhil's signature cocktail gowns were reimagined with a touch of splendour. The menswear showcased regal three-piece layering, ornamented tuxedos adorned with crystals and glass beads, exuding opulence in Indian Couture.

Sara and Aditya's splendid ramp walk and the ethereal collection presented by Shantnu & Nikhil added another glorious chapter to the India Couture Week, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe of the mesmerising display of beauty, elegance, and creativity.