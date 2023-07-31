Athiya Shetty's ramp walk for Anamika Khanna at ICW 2023 wins hearts, KL Rahul reacts

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty recently stole the limelight and received immense praise from fans after her breathtaking appearance on the ramp at the India Couture Week 2023. As the showstopper for renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna, Athiya exuded elegance and charm, captivating the audience with her style.

For the event, Athiya donned a stunning embroidered cream long-sleeve dress, complemented by exquisite jewellery and stylish heels. Her glamorous makeup and a neatly tied bun accentuated her beauty, making her the centre of attention.

Also read: Ananya Panday steals the spotlight in golden attire at Rimzim Dadu’s ICW 2023 showcase

The paparazzi were quick to capture Athiya's runway walk, and fans couldn't hold back their adoration for the actress. The official Instagram handle of FDCI also shared snaps from the event. Social media platforms were flooded with compliments, with many expressing how Athiya possesses the looks and grace of a model. A fan wrote, “She has a face of a model. Athiya is perfect for a model.” Another comment read, “It hurts my heart so much that she didn’t pursue modelling. She is a goddess.”

Even actress Ileana D'Cruz praised Athiya's runway performance. She posted a clip of the show and showered the actress with compliments. She wrote, "I mean this girl is just (hot face emoji) and walking for one of my fav designers @anamikakhanna.in you killed it Athu!!!" In response, Athiya showed her appreciation, replying with a heartfelt "Ilu" (I love you) message.

Athiya's husband KL Rahul also shared a clip of her ramp walk on his social media. He referred to her as his "stunning wife" and expressed his admiration with a white heart emoji. Athiya, in turn, reposted the clip on her Instagram, sweetly captioning it as "My whole heart."

Also read: Suniel Shetty shares marriage advice for newlywed Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

On the work front, Athiya made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with the film Hero. Her last appearance on the silver screen was in the 2019 film, Motichoor Chaknachoor.