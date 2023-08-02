Vaani Kapoor dazzles as showstopper for Isha J's collection ‘Romantic Reverie’ at ICW 2023

India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), has been making headlines with its dazzling array of designs and star-studded runway shows. On the eighth day of the event, all eyes were on the stunning Vaani Kapoor as she graced the ramp as the showstopper for designer Isha J's label, Roseroom.

The 'Romantic Reverie' collection presented by Roseroom at India Couture Week left the audience mesmerised with its unique and enchanting designs. Combining the allure of French Riviera fashion with the timeless glamour of Hollywood's Golden Era, the collection exuded a sense of playful sophistication and exclusivity.

Vaani's walk on the runway was nothing short of breathtaking. Dressed in a resplendent red lehenga, she effortlessly merged traditional aesthetics with modern sensibilities. The deep v-neck bralette adorned with delicate floral lace detailing perfectly complemented the matching flared red skirt and red dupatta, creating a striking ensemble that accentuated her beauty and grace.

But it wasn't just the outfit that stole the show; Vaani's impeccable styling and flawless makeup added to the allure of her look. With nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick, her makeup exuded an air of understated elegance. Her flowing locks, parted in the middle, cascaded gracefully down her shoulders, completing her glamorous appearance.

The audience was in awe as Vaani Kapoor glided down the runway, showcasing the 'Romantic Reverie' collection with poise and confidence. Her walk exuded charm and confidence, captivating everyone in attendance.

Since the official Instagram handle of FDCI shared photos and videos from the event, social media has been abuzz with admiration for Vaani’s showstopper look. Fashion enthusiasts and fans alike couldn't stop gushing about her unparalleled beauty, the exquisite outfit, and her regal presence on the runway.

'Romantic Reverie' by Roseroom featured an array of intricately crafted garments that paid homage to the vintage era. Delicate chikankari details, dreamy organza fabrics, and graceful laces intertwined with pearls and crystals, creating a captivating tapestry of fashion that transported the audience to a bygone era of glamour and allure.

India Couture Week continues to be a platform that showcases the finest in Indian haute couture, with designers pushing the boundaries of creativity and craftsmanship. With Vaani's showstopping appearance and the 'Romantic Reverie' collection's enchanting allure, the event has once again lived up to its reputation as a celebration of fashion at its finest.