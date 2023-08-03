Shraddha Kapoor shines as showstopper for Rahul Mishra's new collection at ICW 2023

The India Couture Week has taken the fashion world by storm, captivating fashion enthusiasts with a brilliant lineup of designers and exquisite designs. From A-list celebrities like Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, to Aditya Roy Kapur, the list of showstoppers for this year's event has been nothing short of mesmerising. Joining the ranks of these fashion icons, Shraddha Kapoor stole the spotlight as she graced the ramp on the ninth day of the prestigious fashion week.

Walking the ramp for the talented couturier Rahul Mishra, Shraddha looked nothing less than stunning in an enchanting ethnic ensemble. The official account of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) shared an array of pictures and videos from the show on Instagram, leaving fans in awe of the actor's breathtaking appearance.

Showcasing Rahul's latest collection, We, the People, Shraddha adorned a silver sequined bralette featuring a plunging neckline with delicate floral details in shades of pink. Paired with a matching flowy and long skirt, the ensemble exuded an aura of grace and elegance. Adding more drama to her look, she wore a feather shrug across her shoulders, adorned with silver patterns and frill details.

The collection, as described by the FDCI in the caption of the Instagram post, aims to celebrate the artisans behind couture by bringing them to the forefront of its narrative. It said, "The collection strives to draw the enablers of couture, the artisans, to the face of its narrative. It is a work of wonderment that assumes if an embroiderer would really envision the adda (embroidery frame) turning into a lotus pond and if there is an instance when they feel themselves in the Sundarbans amidst its virgin forest, caressing a majestic tiger."

Accessorising her look with a silver neck choker from the esteemed house of Raniwala 1881, Shraddha's appearance was nothing short of regal. Her shoulder-length tresses cascaded in wavy curls, framing her face beautifully, while a side part added an element of sophistication. With minimal makeup, the actor let her ensemble do all the talking, showcasing silver eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.

As Shraddha smiled radiantly for the cameras, it was evident that she effortlessly embodied the essence of Rahul's collection. Her walk down the ramp showcased the perfect amalgamation of poise, elegance, and confidence, making her the star of the show.

