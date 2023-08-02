Rajesh Pratap Singh's captivating ‘Desert Rose’ collection mesmerises at ICW 2023 Day 8

In a mesmerising display of artistry and creativity, renowned fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh stole the spotlight on the eighth day of India Couture Week 2023, leaving the audience in awe with his exquisite collection. The show opened with a captivating folk music and dance performance by the talented Varun Dagar, a former contestant of India's Best Dancer 2, setting the perfect tone for the evening.

Known for his distinctive designs with a global appeal deeply rooted in Indian heritage, Rajesh's collection, aptly named 'Desert Rose', evoked a sense of enchantment and wonder. The collection was an incantation that invited viewers to question, search, and seek, perhaps even find new perspectives on fashion and style.

Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of Indian weddings, the vast deserts, and the beauty of the Indian gulab (rose), Rajesh weaved a tapestry of woven, embroidered, and printed ensembles. His play of optics and use of woven gold, silver, pastels, and jewel tones added a touch of magic to each outfit. Custom-made jewellery and hand-made metallic footwear adorned the looks, adding an element of resplendence and allure.

The collection appealed to the non-conformist, those daring to embrace the unconventional in their sartorial choices. The silhouettes presented a harmonious blend of feminine modernity and timeless Indian couture, creating a unique and captivating visual narrative.

One of the highlights of the show was the attention-grabbing footwear that stole the limelight. Rajesh ingeniously transformed traditional Indian footwear into platform shoes with geometric shapes, adding a contemporary twist to classic elements.

The vibrant colour palette further enhanced the beauty of the ensembles, with intricate embroideries, exquisite jewellery, and elegant detailing from head to toe. Each outfit conveyed a story, standing firmly in the present, drawing inspiration from the past, and looking towards the future.

The show proved to be a spectacle of creativity and ingenuity, as Rajesh once again demonstrated why he remains a revered figure in the world of fashion. His Desert Rose collection stands as a testament to the ever-evolving nature of couture, captivating the imagination and hearts of all who witnessed the magic unfold at India Couture Week.