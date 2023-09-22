H&M opens third store in Hyderabad at Next Premia Mall

Global retail brand H&M India has opened its third store in Hyderabad. This new addition to the city's vibrant fashion scene is located at Next Premia Mall in Irrum Manzil. Spanning an area of 1767.52 square meters, the store houses modish design trends, ensuring a contemporary and distinctive shopping experience for visitors. Shoppers can explore H&M's latest Fall collection, which caters to Women, Men, and Kids, all conveniently located under one roof.

At new store

The new Fall edit includes a wide range of sophisticated wardrobe essentials for women, including power suits, leggings, long dresses, maxi denim skirts, and embellished tops adorned with pearls, bows, and pintucks. The outerwear seamlessly blends to create a fusion of romance and chic style.

Menswear section

Men can choose from eclectic options like oversized blazers, zipped knit sweaters, and coordinated sets. You can also check out their streetwear options, including licensed t-shirts, hoodies, and denim apparel.

Hyderabad's fashion enthusiasts can now enjoy the Fall collection, which is a beautiful blend of the Baroque era with contemporary elegance.



At Next Premia Mall, Irrum Manzil.

