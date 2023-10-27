PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s Timeless Treasures is a perfect blend of traditional grandeur and contemporary allure

Bridal jewellery in India is a storehouse of memories that hold unquantifiable sentimental value. They are not mere accessories, but an act of love that take on the moniker of an heirloom, passed down from one generation to the next.

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s special bridal and festive jewellery collection titled Timeless Treasures is an extension of this philosophy and reflects contemporary trends but with a focus on motifs and design sensibilities from royal courts introducing the epitome of elegance and opulence.

“Our latest bridal jewellery collection is an ode to timeless beauty and unmatched craftsmanship. Meticulously curated with the discerning bride in mind, this collection exudes a perfect blend of traditional grandeur and contemporary allure. Each piece in the collection is a masterpiece, crafted with passion and precision by our skilled artisans, who have inherited the art of jewellery making through generations,” says Pawan Gupta, director of PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta.

Embellished with the finest diamonds, resplendent gemstones, and lustrous pearls, every ornament in the latest collection is a reflection of love, commitment, and celebration.

Timeless Treasures from PPJewellers

They offer a diverse range of designs, from intricately detailed necklaces that cascade gracefully to mesmerising chokers that exude regal charm. Their dazzling array of exquisitely designed bangles and bracelets, as well as resplendent earrings and maang tikkas honours unique Indian jewellery-making

techniques.

“Timeless Treasures is more than just jewellery; it’s a story that transcends generations. We craft pieces that become heirlooms, carrying the love of today into the future. Jewellery is more than just a fashion statement; it’s a living testament to the bonds we share, the milestones we achieve, and the love we carry forward. When you wear a piece from this new collection, you’re embodying the legacy of your family, the stories of your ancestors, and the dreams of your descendants,” says Pawan.

The new collection is all about colours, craftsmanship, and royal cuts, combining the finesse of emeralds with the iridescent rarity of diamonds. Every gemstone, every metal, and every intricate detail is carefully selected and thoughtfully crafted to resonate with the heartbeats of today while ensuring they echo through generations to come.

“We have ensured the highest standards of quality, making each piece an enduring treasure that will be cherished for generations. Whether you seek a traditional set that captures the essence of our rich heritage, or desires a modern and sophisticated statement piece, our bridal jewellery collection caters to every bride’s unique style,” he adds.

Price on request.

Available online.

