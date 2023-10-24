Sonam Kapoor picks blush pink suit by Anita Dogre for her intimate housewarming [PICS]

There was a time when Sonam Kapoor was the industry’s go-to girl when it came to chic and vibrant makeup looks and saris that screamed girl glam. However, in the last couple of years, the actress has undergone a fashion evolution sort where she is furthering the ‘less is more’ philosophy. Her style is more minimal, soft and sophisticated now. Take her latest look for instance.

The actress has moved to a new address and sharing photos from one well-lit corner, she wrote, “We moved into our new house this week .. our hearts are filled with joy and hope and we can’t wait to make new memories here.”

In the pictures, we see Sonam dressed in an Anita Dogre ensemble. The blush pink suit, adorned by intricate golden and pista green embroidery, makes for the perfect festive pick. She rounded her look with jhumkas and kadas but what stood out was her soft glam makeup look. With rosy pink cheeks and a strawberry pink tint for the lips, the actress enhanced her overall look.

Further, Sonam’s hairstyle also left the fashion folks impressed. She opted for an effortless braid with a couple of strands left loose to frame her face. What made the look festive enough was the tiny black bindi. The actress’ look is a lesson in keeping it classy yet comfortable during the festive season. Readers, we suggest you take tips.

Previously, in an exclusive chat with Indulge, Sonam spoke about the beauty and wellness transformation she has undergone since the birth of her son, Vayu.

The Bollywood actress shared, “I have always been adamant about dressing how I feel and I believe I have always been the kind of person who is transparent about publicly discussing dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks to empower others. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that through my style, I celebrate my body and all the ups and downs of womanhood today.”

