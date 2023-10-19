Sonam Kapoor’s Raw Mango floral sari is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe

Sonam Kapoor, the reigning queen of fashion and style, is popular for her impeccable sense of fashion. The actress has a knack for effortlessly slaying any look, be it a traditional sari or a glamorous dress. While her film appearances might be limited these days, she continues to make headlines with her captivating fashion choices. Her recent appearance in a mesmerising floral sari is yet another testament to her style, sure to inspire your festive wardrobe.

On Wednesday, The actor pleasantly surprised her fans by taking to Instagram and sharing a series of pictures donning the sari. Sonam's breathtaking sari hails from the renowned clothing brand Raw Mango, with a price tag of INR 40,020. The credit for her impeccable styling goes to her fashion-savvy sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor makes a splash in a vibrant multi-coloured dress worth INR 1.72 lakh

Her blush pink sari was crafted from organza fabric, adorned with a medley of flowers from the Indian subcontinent, printed all over and embellished with delicate hand embroidery. The sari boasted a sheer silk border along the edges, perfectly paired with a golden puff-sleeved blouse.

For accessories, Sonam opted for a layered exquisite diamond necklace, multiple diamond rings gracing her fingers, and a pair of matching diamond stud statement earrings. Her makeup and hair were skillfully done by artist Namrata Soni, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, vibrant highlighter, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor steals Milan Fashion Week spotlight in a chic Hugo Boss pantsuit

To complete her stunning sari look, Sonam elegantly pinned a section of her hair in the front, allowing her lush locks to cascade gracefully down her shoulders, creating a sophisticated and stylish appearance.

