Sonam Kapoor steals Milan Fashion Week spotlight in a chic Hugo Boss pantsuit

In the realm of fashion, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor reigns supreme as the ultimate trendsetter. Her recent appearance at the prestigious Hugo Boss event during Milan Fashion Week left fashion enthusiasts awe-inspired with her impeccable style and fashion flair.

Sonam, known for her versatility and fashion prowess, effortlessly dazzles in any ensemble, be it an opulent red carpet gown or a laid-back vacation outfit. Her Instagram feed is a testament to her fashion finesse, offering a delightful array of style inspiration for her ardent followers. And her Milan look is no exception, an epitome of style that sets hearts aflutter.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Sonam shared a series of photographs captioned ‘For BOSS in Milan’, showcasing her in a resplendent white pantsuit that exuded girl boss vibes. The post swiftly garnered attention, amassing over 400k likes and a plethora of admiring comments from her dedicated fanbase. Fellow Bollywood celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja, couldn't help but commend the stunning look, with words like “Hotttttttt” and “Whatttttt. Now that's how you get our attention!!” respectively.

Sonam’s Milan look was curated from head to toe by the renowned brand, Boss. The ensemble featured a white blazer with full sleeves, a double collar, a V-neckline, and a tie-on pattern at the side, perfectly paired with matching straight-filled trousers.

Styled by her fashion-savvy sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam accessorised with a chic black bag, rectangular black sunglasses, and elegant black lace-up shoes. Renowned celebrity make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni accentuated the look with subtle nude eyeshadow, mascara lashes, defined brows, rosy cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Sonam's hair, fashioned in a loose updo, added the final touch to her show-stopping appearance.