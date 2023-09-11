Sonam Kapoor paints the town red with her latest style statement

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has added glamour to our otherwise monotonous Monday with her latest fashion statement. The new mom in town made an appearance at The St. Regis Mumbai for the launch of Prega News’ six new range of products which would mark the brand’s transition from pregnancy detection card to ‘Expert Pregnancy Care Solution Partner’.



The actress, who is now a mother of a one-year-old son Vayu, looked nothing but fit and stylish giving us some major mommy goals. Styled by her forever stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam gracefully pulled off fashion label Khaite’s white off-shoulder top, which was paired with French label Alaïa’s bold red ankle-length high-waisted skirt embodying a statement belt and pockets! Yes, it had pockets. The ensemble was completed with black boots, a black chocker belt and tiny silver hoops.

“Motherhood is a beautiful journey, and it starts with the joy of knowing you are pregnant,” said Sonam. The actress, who was recently seen in the movie Blind, talked about parenthood, how she continued to exercise and eat healthy food during her pregnancy without going on a diet and how she managed to go back into shape after a year of giving birth.

Apart from Sonam, popular actresses Anita Hasnandani, Kishwer Merchant, Pooja Banerjee, and Mahi Vij were also present among more than 60 mom influencers.



