Rhea Kapoor shares cute snaps of Sonam, Anand and Vayu from their London holiday

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, their son Vayu and her sister Rhea Kapoor and they are having a gala time during the family vacation. On Tuesday, Rhea took to her Instagram handle to share an array of cute pictures from the trip.

In one of the images, Sonam and Anand were seen playing with Vayu while walking around the streets of London. Sonam was dressed in a denim shirt, a T-shirt, and jeggings and Vayu was carried by the actor in his carrier. Anand, on the other hand, was dressed entirely in black. Another snap showed Vayu holding his father's finger. In one image, Rhea and her husband Karan Boolani were spotted taking selfies.

Rhea captioned the post, “If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually….is all around.” Sonam and her mother Sunita Kapoor took to the comment section of the post to drop

heart emojis.

Karan also took to his Instagram stories to share a black-and-white snap of Sonam hugging Rhea. The image was reposted by Rhea on her Instagram stories.

Rhea recently shared another set of photos from her trip to London with Karan, Sonam, Anand, and Vayu. Rhea and Karan were spotted going around the streets of London in matching black costumes in one of the photos. Another photo shows Anand holding his baby Vayu and sitting on a swing, with Sonam, Rhea, and Karan standing behind them.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 thriller film Blind which was directed by Shome Makhija. The film which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey was released on July 7 on Jio Cinema. The movie marked Sonam’s return to acting after her maternity break.