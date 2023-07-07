After UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception, Sonam Kapoor to grace Wimbledon finals in London

Fashionista and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all set to attend the iconic tennis tournament, Wimbledon's finals in London, becoming the only Indian celebrity to be present at the prestigious event.

Wimbledon Championship is the world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament, taking place since 1877. Sonam will be attending the Wimbledon Championship and the world will be watching the style she brings to the Wimbledon Green Carpet.

Recently, the Indian actress made headlines at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception celebrating the UK-India relationship. Dressed in a gorgeous number from Rohit Bal, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer."

On the acting front, she is gearing up for the digital release of her film Blind. The crime thriller is directed by Shome Makhija. The film features Sonam in the lead role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

