Sonam Kapoor makes a splash in a vibrant multi-coloured dress worth INR 1.72 lakh

Sonam Kapoor, the epitome of Bollywood's fashion scene, has returned to India after a dazzling display of her sartorial prowess during her recent sojourn in Paris. Renowned for her ability to effortlessly carry off a spectrum of looks, from chic pantsuits to traditional saris, she remains a fashion icon in every sense.

Her Instagram diary is a trove of style, offering a delightful showcase of her fashionable ensembles, and her latest appearance in a vibrant multi-coloured dress is no exception, destined to become a prized addition to fashion enthusiasts' wardrobes.

Sonam pleasantly surprised her fans as she took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of pictures showcasing the outfit. The actor donned a sumptuous silk dress sourced from the fashion brand Roksanda, priced at a notable INR 1.71 lakh..

Expertly curated by her fashion-savvy sister, Rhea Kapoor, the dress boasted balloon sleeves and a flowy silk fabric adorned with a marbled painterly pattern. The addition of a black belt at the sides provided a stylish contrast against the pastel silk midi dress, elevating its allure to new heights.

To complete the look, Sonam chose a pair of striking white geometric statement earrings, elegantly paired with black strappy heels and a bronze mini handbag, showcasing her attention to detail and fashion finesse.

Collaborating with makeup artist Savleen Kair Manchanda, Sonam's visage was adorned with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick, perfectly harmonising with her ensemble.

With the skilled assistance of hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, her luscious locks were elegantly styled into soft curls and fashioned into a messy bun with a middle partition, impeccably complementing her overall glamorous look.

