Fashion collection Take Five celebrates the multifaceted nature of modern women who embody grace and power

It's amazing how fashion reveals a fascinating interplay between the garments we drape ourselves in, the choice of fabrics, embellishments, and the hues we embrace. Soft pastels or lace-infused ensembles embody delicate charm. In contrast, opulent fabrics like denim herald bold elegance, narrating a daring tale. Interestingly, Other Label’s new collection — Take Five masterfully intertwines these contrasting qualities, resulting in outfits that seamlessly embody both grace and power.

Other Label continues to redefine traditional notions of Western wear. They create readyto-wear ensembles for both casual and formal occasions. Known for their unique cuts, designs, and styles, the brand combines quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a passion for staying ahead of fashion trends.

Pieces from the collection

Telling us about Take Five, founder and designer Esha Sethi Thirani says, “The edit is making a strong case for denim’s comeback and challenging its conventional narrative by merging the urban ruggedness of denim with the delicate allure of lace and floral jacquard.” Lace has long been associated with femininity and vulnerability, while denim exudes strength and resilience. According to Esha, Take Five blends these qualities, celebrating the multifaceted nature of modern women who embody both grace and power. When asked about the inspiration, the designer tells us, “Drawing inspiration from the late 90s’ and early 00s’ fashion scene, Take Five collection offers an elevated mix of wearable classics and statement pieces with the added bonus of day-to-night looks. We named the collection Take Five because amidst daily chaos, every woman needs to take just five to refresh herself and step out of the nine-to-five life to play into the five-to nine life.”

The collection offers a range of denim dresses, pantsuits, and overalls adorned with sequins, as well as delicate lace separates. Be it casual summer brunches, formal dinners or romantic dates, these pieces are versatile and can be worn for various occasions. They are perfect for your next vacation too, providing a stylish and comfortable look. Esha used several creative techniques to bring out the best of both worlds. She expresses, “We combined contrasting materials of denim, lace, and floral jacquard to create a unique juxtaposition of textures, blurring the lines between strength and delicacy. Sequin embellishments were added to denim dresses and pantsuits, elevating these casual garments to a more luxurious and eye-catching level.” Although the collection caters to the preferences of the younger demographic, the variety in silhouettes, along with the combination of anti-fit and body fit, makes it suitable for all age groups and body types.

Rs 8,600 onwards.

Available online.