Navyasa By Liva's the Garden of Eden collection caters to modern woman

Navyasa By Liva, a contemporary sari and women’s wear brand, has unveiled their AW’23 collection — The Garden of Eden. This collection is designed to cater to the modern woman, offering a mesmerising blend of ethereal prints and chic designs that weave a vibrant and colourful story. The brand focuses on creating effortlessly elegant pieces that are lightweight and fluid, empowering women to embrace their true selves.

Actor and dancer Elli Avrram walked as the showstopper for the collection launch at a recent fashion week. She adorned a floral sari combined with foil decoration from the new

collection looking absolutely stunning in red. Elli looked comfortable yet extremely stylish in the fluid and fashionable crepe sari that was draped on her like second skin.

The Garden of Eden has a diverse selection of versatile and genuine pieces. The collection draws inspiration from the unparalleled beauty of nature and showcases an exquisite range of outfits adorned with imagery of natural wonders. The colours and patterns on these garments are reminiscent of a kaleidoscope.

Right from workwear, festive wear to evening glam, the collection has something for every occasion. The saris have a wide range of options including modern, textured, artistic, traditional, embellished, and patterned made with premium fluid Liva fabrics. These simple yet elegant pieces are perfect for those who want to wear a sari that is comfortable yet high on style quotient.

The collection features a diverse range of fibres, weaves and motifs coming together to create a harmonious range of saris and apparels, suited for the festive season. It boasts bold prints and wearable silhouettes that not only exude fashion-forwardness but also practicality. What sets this collection apart is its thoughtful craftsmanship using sustainable Liva fabrics, derived from nature, thus showcasing a commitment to preserving the environment.

Co-ord sets remain a raging trend and the Garden of Eden collection has some select pieces that are designed to stand out in a crowd. The one-shoulder kaftans, jumpsuits, tunics, and embroidered kaftans exude elegance.

With this collection, the brand is looking forward to fulfilling the aspiration of modern

women who want high-fashion outfits that are easy to wear and move in.

Price on request.

Available online.

