Interior designer Gauri Khan shares her design process behind Falguni Shane Peacock store in Kolkata

Cool, sassy, and elegant, Gauri Khan is everything but a snob, an adjective often used by those who can’t see through her steely demeanour. A very intelligent entrepreneur, who has made a name in the world of interior design by the dint of sheer hard work -- that too, at times, by overcoming the burden of being the wife of India’s biggest superstar – Gauri’s design process involves a thorough research and a dive into the client’s thought process to meld her creativity seamlessly with the client’s vision. The same was evident in couturiers Falguni and Shane Peacock’s latest store in Kolkata, which she has meticulously designed, taking care of all the nuances and aesthetic parts of the label while instilling it with her personal touch of elegance. We were lucky to have an audience with the charmingly poised Gauri to know how she planned the interiors for the FSP store, her design process, and more.

Excerpts from the chat.

What was the thought behind the FSP Kolkata store?

Well, the journey began in Mumbai when we created the Kala Ghoda store, which was 6 years ago. We worked hard on the design sensibility at that stage and since we knew we would be opening multiple stores, we wanted to have one narrative and one design story of the store, which could be taken to different cities. We try to incorporate one element of a city into the design that is typical or traditional to that place. For instance, for the Kolkata store, we are working currently on the wallpaper which is going to have the cityscape, so that when people come, they can relate to it. The rest of the design elements have been carried forward to all cities where we have opened including the iconic chandeliers which will be repeated as we move along. That’s because we want Shane-Falguni's signature elements of their label. When you enter the store you know it’s a Shane and Falguni store – there’s a story that connects all stores in all cities including Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai.

How much have you melded your design ideas with their signature styles?

Their brand stands for glam glitz, and beauty and a in lot of my projects, I love making them look glamourous and rich. We connected on those two because they too like a lot of glam in their clothes be it their wedding outfits or other ensembles and all the colours they use are glam too. So, we share a connection in terms of design sensibility and keeping that in mind, we put together our thoughts -- what they like and what I love – and worked very closely. So, the label’s iconic peacock has been used in urns, handles, doorways and fireplaces creatively and put in the interiors of the space.

Gauri Khan

What are the materials you love using in your designs?

The most important thing in design is the material you use or select. I love materials that are sturdy, and long-lasting yet look glamorous and beautiful. So, I love marble since it’s sturdy and strong and you can use it in a rustic way or a glamorous way and it can be used for inlay work. There is a lot of scope with marble and I love to play with that and make it my backbone of design, be it the walls or furniture.

I also love wallpapers and create my designs with them. I like more abstract and modern wallpapers since they go with any kind of interior. Lighting, too, is a key element in design. I also love putting plants strategically around the space to enliven it. There are some plants, like money plants, that don’t need much sunlight or can be placed at corners that have no access to direct sunlight.

What kind of plants do you love?

I love the palm since it’s sturdy and requires the least maintenance. I think I inherited my love for plants from my mother, whom we saw during our growing-up years so fondly nurturing the greens. That love stayed with me.

FSP Kolkata store

Five décor pieces that you love?

I love accessorising coffee tables whether with a coffee table book, a candle, a little plant, or some decorative. I play with a lot of marble accessories which we design in-house -- whether it’s a face, or a bust of a man or woman, or it could be just a marble planter. Playing around with these few elements can enhance a space.

What do your trips inspire you?

You have to be a good observer when you travel and you have to be aware of your surroundings, even if you are walking into a store. I observe all the interiors and I am always aware of my surroundings, whether it’s a walk in the park, a visit to a café or a restaurant or anywhere. Just be alert and open and soak in the design inspirations from anywhere to enrich yourself. Inspiration is everywhere, it’s how you take it in and what stays with you.

How can one make a cosy living space look spacious?

Don’t clutter the space too much, use lighter colours and wallpapers, and use minimal design sensibility and the layout well.