Chiranjeevi congratulates Prabhas as Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire sets the global box office on fire

Hot on the heels of its much-anticipated release, Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire, has made history with a staggering opening at the box office, raking in an impressive INR 95 crore nett in India alone, according to reports. The star-studded film, featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles, has generated significant buzz, surpassing the first-day earnings of notable 2023 releases such as Animal, Jawan, and Pathaan.

Chiranjeevi praises Prabhas

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to social media on Saturday, expressing his hearty congratulations to Prabhas and the entire Salaar team. Chiranjeevi’s message on X resonated with warmth, praising Prabhas as his ‘dear 'Deva Rebel Star’ and lauding Prashanth for his exceptional world-building skills.

He wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations my dear ‘Deva’ Rebel Star Prabhas. Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire has put the box office on fire (fire emojis). Kudos to director Prashanth Neel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world-building. My love to the Superb ‘Varadaraja Mannar’ @PrithviOfficial, ‘Adya’ @shrutihaasan and ‘Kartha’ @IamJagguBhai. And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84, @RaviBasrur, @vchalapathi_art, @anbariv, producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga and @hombalefilms on this stupendous success! (clapping emojis).”

Prabhas shines as Deva/Salaar, with Prithviraj portraying Varadharaja Mannar, Jagapathi Babu as Rajamannar, and Shruti as Aadya in the film produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur, renowned for his work in KGF, has composed the film's captivating soundtrack.

More About Salaar

Salaar unfolds in two parts, with the first instalment titled Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and the sequel named Shouryaanga Parvam. The film, released in multiple languages on December 22, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, faces competition from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki at the box office.

Set against the backdrop of the lawless Khansaar world, the film narrates the tale of two childhood friends, Deva and Varadha. Deva pledges unwavering support to Varadha throughout their lives, but the transformation of their unbreakable bond into a bitter enmity forms the crux of the sequel.

