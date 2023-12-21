Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1’ earns over INR 29 crore from advance bookings: Reports

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, featuring Rebel Star Prabhas, has orchestrated a stellar performance in its first-day advance bookings nationwide. The Telugu version leads the charge, amassing an impressive INR 2.34 crore in gross revenue, with over 1 lakh tickets sold. The Malayalam rendition closely follows with a gross of INR 1.61 crore, while the Tamil version secured over INR 1 crore, and the Kannada version grossed around INR 25 lakh.

The Hindi iteration also displayed robust performance, notching over INR 2.68 crore. Telugu IMAX 2D screenings contribute over INR 27 lakh, and Hindi IMAX 2D shows bring in approximately INR 1.38 lakh. The cumulative first-day advance booking gross for Salaar stands remarkably at nearly INR 29.35 crore.

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 captures diverse interests across Indian states. Andhra Pradesh takes the lead with a gross of INR 7.71 crore, followed by Karnataka at INR 5.49 crore. Maharashtra exhibits robust bookings, securing INR 9.51 crore, while West Bengal follows closely with INR 18.62 lakh.

However, Salaar faces a challenge against the Bollywood release Dunki. As both Salaar and Dunki show tremendous promise, their numbers remain closely aligned. While Salaar achieved INR 29.35 crore in advance bookings, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which was released today is projected to earn INR 30 crore in the domestic market on Day 1.

