Rashmika Mandanna redefines glamour in a Rohit Bal sari, setting the bar high for the wedding season

Rashmika Mandanna recently graced her Instagram with a series of enchanting pictures, setting the bar high for glamorous sari looks this wedding season. The Animal actress, known for her versatile fashion sense, showcased the timeless appeal of saris, following the recent trend set by Alia Bhatt and others.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, Rashmika radiated elegance in a floral-printed sari designed by Rohit Bal. The black sari, crafted from a luxurious blend of cotton and silk, featured a captivating multi-coloured floral pattern. Rashmika effortlessly draped the sari, letting the pallu cascade gracefully from her shoulders, creating a divine and feminine aura. The look was completed with a matching black sleeveless sweetheart neckline blouse, adding a touch of sophistication.

Rashmika’s glamorous avatar quickly captivated social media, amassing over 1.4 million likes and a flood of adoring comments from her fans. The actress expressed her love for the sari, emphasising its comfort and versatility, suggesting she could do anything from sleeping to filming in it.

Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel added the perfect finishing touches to Rashmika’s look, accessorising with dazzling purple drop earrings and black stiletto heels. The entire ensemble, including the sari, comes with a price tag of INR 4,998.

Makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar enhanced Rashmika’s natural beauty with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, dewy base, and peach lipstick. Hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her lush locks in a simple yet chic manner, framing her face perfectly and complementing the overall glamorous look.

As the wedding season approaches, Rashmika’s breathtaking sari ensemble serves as an inspiration for those looking to make a statement with their ethnic wardrobe. Her blend of grace and style is a testament to the enduring charm of the traditional saree in contemporary fashion.