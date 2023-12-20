Malaika Arora steals the spotlight in a luxurious Indo-Western outfit Arpita Mehta

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva known for her sizzling style, continues to set fashion trends with her dazzling appearances. On Tuesday, her fashion stylist Aastha Sharma shared a delightful mid-week treat for fans by posting a series of pictures featuring Malaika in an exquisite Indo-Western outfit.

The outfit, crafted from luxurious crape silk, boasted a scoop neck bralette adorned with an elegant sand and red eucalyptus print. Malaika paired it with a flowing cape, also featuring the matching print with gold trim and a draped skirt adorned with coral bead detailing. This stunning ensemble is straight from the collection of renowned fashion designer Arpita Mehta, and if you wish to incorporate this glamorous look into your wardrobe, be prepared to invest INR 44,000.

Also read: Jewellery is a form of self-expression: Malaika Arora

To complete the look, Malaika accessorised with a chic black necklace featuring a white emerald centrepiece, statement rings adorning her fingers, a black bracelet, and a pair of stylish high heels. Makeup artist Meghna Butani worked her magic, enhancing Malaika’s features with nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick.

Hairstylist Madhav Trehan contributed to the glamour by styling Malaika’s lush locks into a neat bun, with a section left open to frame her face beautifully. The actress effortlessly showcased the fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion, leaving admirers inspired by her stunning ethnic wardrobe. Malaika, with her ever-evolving style, once again proves why she remains a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

Also read: Malaika Arora radiates elegance in a Manish Malhotra gold sari for her 48th birthday