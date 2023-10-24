Malaika Arora radiates elegance in a Manish Malhotra gold sari for her 48th birthday

Malaika Arora celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday, embodying grace, style, and timeless beauty. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Malaika continues to inspire many, demonstrating that age is just a number.

Malaika Arora Wore Gold Woven Tissue Saree

Designer Manish Malhotra recently took to Instagram to showcase his latest creation, a resplendent gold woven tissue saree worn by the stunning birthday girl. The designer captioned his post with, “Gold woven tissue Saree...timeless and classic! Elegant on the stunning birthday girl @malaikaaroraofficial [heart emoji] #mymmsaree styling @aasthasharma.”

Malaika’s photoshoot in the exquisite Manish Malhotra sari exuded elegance and charm. The sari was an embodiment of timeless sophistication, perfect for the festive season and sure to grace many wardrobes.

The classic gold woven tissue sari featured intricate patterns on the pallu, enhanced by gold brocade embroidery adorning the wide borders. Malaika wore this six-yard wonder in a traditional style, elegantly draping it with pleats in the front and the pallu cascading gracefully from her shoulder to a floor-grazing length.

Completing her stunning look, Malaika paired the sari with complementary accessories. She adorned her ensemble with captivating gold polki earrings, matching kadhas, a ring, and stylish high heels. Her makeup accentuated her beauty with shimmering gold eyeshadow, a glossy muted pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara, a dainty black bindi, defined brows, rosy cheeks, a dewy base, and a radiant highlighter. To perfect her look, a sleek centre-parted bun served as the finishing touch.

Malaika continues to captivate hearts with her unparalleled style, proving that age is no barrier to fashion excellence. Her fashion choices are indeed a source of inspiration for many.