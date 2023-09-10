Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora rock stylish casual attire for dinner outing with Amrita Arora

Last night, Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora and her sister, Amrita Arora, made a stylish appearance in Mumbai as they paid a visit to their close friend Kareena Kapoor at her residence. The paparazzi were quick to capture the glamorous actresses as they arrived at Kareena's city home.

Malaika and Amrita, known for their fashion-forward choices, once again showcased their sartorial prowess with their casual yet chic outfits for the evening. The sisters coordinated their looks by opting for all-black ensembles, exuding an effortlessly fashionable vibe. In contrast, Kareena went for a simple and timeless combination, donning a classic printed button-down shirt paired with denim jeans.

Many images and videos of the outing were shared by paparazzi on Instagram. In a clip, Malaika and Kareena can be seen making their way into Kareena's house. Fans showered compliments under the paparazzi videos, with one admirer praising Malaika's stunning appearance, another referring to Kareena as “Queen,” and others expressing admiration with comments like “Looking gorgeous, Bebo.” Hearts and fire emojis also flooded the comments.

Kareena embraced a multi-coloured button-down shirt for her outing with her girlfriends. The vibrant blouse featured a playful pattern, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit. To complement the top, she chose light blue boyfriend denim jeans, characterised by a high-rise waist, straight-leg cut, and a cropped high-ankle hem.

In the accessories department, she kept it minimal, opting for tan brown slip-on loafers. She completed her look with centre-parted, flowing silky locks, accentuating her eyes with kohl, sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, radiant skin, and impeccably groomed feathered brows, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Malaika went for an all-black ensemble, consisting of a black sleeveless bodysuit featuring broad straps, a plunging U neckline, and a figure-hugging fit. Complementing the bodysuit, she chose black high-waisted denim pants adorned with front button closure, side pockets, a flared silhouette, and an ankle-length hem that gracefully swept the floor.

For accessories, Malaika adorned herself with a sleek chain necklace, a patterned black top handle bag, a bracelet watch, and a collection of rings that added a touch of sophistication to her all-black attire. Her beauty look featured centre-parted flowing locks, a striking ruby red lip shade, flushed cheeks, a dewy complexion, and impeccably styled feathered brows, rounding off her chic and glamorous appearance