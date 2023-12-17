Vaani Kapoor stuns in moss green Peter Dundas gown for a glamorous photoshoot

Vaani Kapoor recently set hearts aflutter as she shared captivating snaps from a recent photoshoot. Dressed in a mesmerising moss green gown from designer Peter Dundas, the star exuded glamour and sophistication. The velvet ensemble boasted a halter neck, a plunging cowl neckline, and a daring full-back cut-out, creating a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her slender frame.

Perfect for glamorous nights out, romantic dates, or attending wedding season reception parties, Vaani paired the look with minimal yet impactful accessories. Statement gold rings, delicate hoop earrings, ear cuffs, and sky-high stilettos completed the ensemble, elevating her style quotient.

For the finishing touches, Vaani opted for a shimmering smoky eyeshadow, well-defined feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, rosy blush on her cheekbones, radiant highlighter, and a caramel-hued lip shade. Her hairstyle featured a centre-parted messy bun with stray locks framing her face, adding a touch of effortless charm.

Fans showered Vaani with praises for her stunning appearance in the sizzling moss-green Peter Dundas dress. Comments flooded in, with admirers expressing sentiments like “Forever crush,” “So so HOT,” and “You look lovely Vaani,” accompanied by fire emojis.

On the professional front, Vaani is set to headline two diverse projects, including Sarvagunn Sampanna and a gritty crime thriller, Mandala Murders.