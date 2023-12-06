Vaani Kapoor's golden sari is a beautiful ethnic dream come true

Vaani Kapoor undoubtedly reigns supreme as a complete fashionista. Her impeccable sense of style serves as an abundant source of inspiration, leaving us enchanted by every fashion choice she makes. With unparalleled versatility, she fearlessly explores the realms of fashion, transitioning between contemporary and traditional ensembles.

In her latest style revelation, the actress once again captured the hearts of her fans by showcasing a profound love for traditional attire, resonating with the festive spirit in a resplendent manner. Yes, adorning herself in a mesmerising sari, she exudes grace and poise, effortlessly embodying the essence of the festive season. What else do we need to feel inspired for the season that’s full of festive gatherings and joyous occasions!

Vaani looked utterly gorgeous in a golden sari made of luxurious Kanjeevaram silk. She matched it with a sleeveless blouse in the same shade. Although the overall look was simple and elegant, Vaani did make an impression in our hearts and we won’t be able to get over this look anytime soon. She amped up her look with a pair of gold drop earrings and a bracelet. As far as her glam picks were concerned, the beauty chose mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, eyeliner and a dash of glossy lipstick. Her hair was left open in soft curls.

Vaani recently tried a wonderful yellow sari and left our hearts racing. We couldn’t look away as the actress shared glimpses of her looks in this drape. Her yellow ethnic number showcased intricate silver embroidery all over. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. The actress beautified her avatar with a pair of earrings. For makeup, the diva applied contour, mascara, highlighter, nude eyeshadow and a dash of nude shade on her lips. Her middle-parted hair looked brilliant.

Vaani Kapoor is our go-to person for all things beauty and fashion