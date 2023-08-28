Vaani Kapoor dazzles fans in a striking Orange sharara set by Ridhi Mehra

Vaani Kapoor effortlessly exudes elegance in every ensemble she dons. Her Instagram feed serves as a goldmine of fashion inspiration for her followers, showcasing her ability to flawlessly carry off any look. Whether it's a breezy beach dress or a timeless traditional suit, Vaani's fashion choices consistently captivate attention.

Her recent appearance in a striking sharara set is yet another testament to her impeccable taste and style prowess. On Sunday, the artiste treated her fans to a delightful weekend surprise by sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram, with the caption, “Until AI do us apart.”

Vaani Kapoor Orange Sharara

In the snaps, Vaani was seen donning an orange sharara set Vaani Kapoor Orange Sharara designed by Ridhi Mehra. The ensemble boasted an enchanting floral print that adorned both the V-neck top with full sleeves and a peplum design. A matching sharara completed the harmonious look.

Vaani's makeup was a masterclass in glamour, featuring pink eyeshadow, meticulously coated lashes, perfectly executed winged eyeliner, defined brows, impeccably contoured cheeks, and a luscious shade of glossy pink lipstick.

Collaborating with renowned celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Vaani enhanced her appearance with a pair of statement pearl earrings. Her silky straight tresses cascaded elegantly with a centre partition, serving as the final touch to her glamorous ensemble.

The actress is no stranger to ethnic wear, as evidenced by her recent appearance in a mesmerising silver lehenga from the collections of fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. The silver attire harmoniously merged with Vaani's kohled eyes, glossy lips, and a sophisticated low bun adorned with a centre partition, exuding an air of regal elegance. Her choice of statement earrings impeccably complemented the Indian ensemble.