A veritable valley of flowers blooms in designer Ridhi Mehra’s bold new collection 'Mayflower'

How many flowers are too many flowers? How much fun can you have with them? Ask Delhi-based designer, Ridhi Mehra, who will tell you the answer to both—the more the merrier. For, one look at her new collection, Mayflower, and you know she has really put the pedal to the metal this time.

Predominantly printed, Mehra’s Prêt 2023 line is inspired by the many summer blooms and reflects the vibrant energy of the season. From soft ivory and dusty pink shades to vivid fuchsia, intense blacks, reds and greens, the colour palette is equally varied. The collection also features solid fits, which have been “thoughtfully constructed keeping mobility and style in mind”.

Crafted in premium Chanderi silk, easy-to-wear styles feature 33 silhouettes, including kurtas, tulip pants, capes, bustiers, summer dresses and co-ord sets. “The intention was to create a spirited collection embodying the essence of summer,” says the designer, adding, “The structure of every outfit aims to accentuate and complement the female form, with a focus on the Indian body type.”

Indeed, the hallmark of Mayflower is the breathability of the pieces, which have artful flows and cuts. Besides the large multi-coloured floral prints that appear like watercolour paintings, Mehra has also incorporated small buti motifs to add an element of elegance.

Ridhi Mehra

A NIFT Delhi alumnus, Mehra did her master's in management from the University of Nottingham, UK, before launching her eponymous label in December 2012. One of her main objectives, when she started out, was to introduce the concept of ‘affordable luxury’ in the Indian market. During the decade she has spent in the Indian fashion industry, the 33-year-old has created designs that fuse Western aesthetics and traditional Indian attire, all of which she offers at a reasonable price point. She weaves together intricate details and dramatic accents that encapsulate the essence of today’s women.

According to her, bold doesn’t necessarily have to be loud. “Something that stands out can also be understated. It doesn’t have to be OTT,” Mehra says. This belief is reflected in the collection which, she says, caters to those seeking effortlessly fashionable attire with an air of timeless grace.

A regular at Lakme Fashion Week, her ever-growing clientele includes Bollywood fashionistas like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diana Penty and Esha Gupta, many of whom have also turned show-stoppers for her.

While Mayflower is purely prêt, Mehra is equally at home with haute couture. “The creative mindset required for each is completely different, and it takes time to get into the zone. It is, however, also fun because both offer a unique opportunity for artistic expression,” she says.