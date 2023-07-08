Pooja Hegde looks dreamy in a beautiful white dress

Pooja Hegde is an actress par excellence. Apart from her impressive on-screen presence, the beauty has repeatedly grabbed every bit of our attention for her fashionable outings. She can simply make any outfit look elegant. Be it her steal-worthy red-carpet looks or easy-breezy delightful vibrant vacation picks, we know that Pooja never compromises on the style quotient.

We are always thrilled to see what she brings to the table in terms of fashion. Recently, the actress shared a post on Instagram consisting of pictures of her new look. And, guess what? She looks utterly classy in a gorgeous white dress. Her semi-sheer white number hugged her svelte figure perfectly.

The strappy number came with floral detailing in front. The ruched pattern all over her ensemble added a sense of oomph to her look. She kept it minimal and chic with a pair of earrings. For makeup, she opted for contoured cheeks, smokey eyes, dark brows and a nude shade on her lips. She kept her beachy locks open.

Pooja Hegde in a white dress (Image source: Instagram)

Not just white, Pooja Hegde can wear black and yet look super charming. Yes, we do have proof. Some days ago, we saw her acing a stunning black outfit. She wore a stunning black ensemble. With light makeup and her wavy mane left open, she pulled off a wonderful look.

Pooja Hegde rocking a black number (Image source: Instagram)

We are always eyeing Pooja Hegde’s wardrobe choices. It’s amazing how she manages to stand out so often. Once, she left us stunned in a chic red outfit. Her jaw-dropping red cutout dress by designer label Monot showcased a bodycon fit. The one-shoulder glamorous pick featured a dramatic thigh-high side slit that lent a sensuous touch to it. Pooja accessorised her look with a pair of earrings. For makeup, she chose oud eye makeup, contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow and mauve shade on her lips. Her hair was left open.

Pooja Hedge looks classy in a chic red dress (Image source: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde will next feature in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan.