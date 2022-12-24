Ranveer Singh's ‘Cirkus’ takes low opening at Indian box office; earns nearly INR 6.35crore

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest comedy-drama film, Cirkus, which was released in theatres on December 23, has opened below expectations at the Indian box office collecting nearly INR 6.35 to 7.35 crore on its opening day. Despite the high expectations of trade analysts given the holiday weekend, the film did not succeed in drawing viewers to the theatres. Reports stated that the weak box office sales for Cirkus were caused by low attendance, with James Cameron's blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water being one of the major competitors of the movie.

Sources stated that the morning rush for the film was sluggish, and theatres had trouble filling up for the afternoon and evening shows. On its national channels, the movie barely brought in INR 3.16 crore. They added that the opening day collection for the film was half of the expectations of many industry analysts.

Directed by Rohit Shetty Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Siddhartha Jadhav in pivotal roles. The movie is based on Shakespeare’s classic play, The Comedy of Errors, which narrates the story of a set of identical twins who get separated during birth. The drama features a lot of slapstick and mistaken identity humour, and it has been widely adapted for opera, theatre, movie, and musical theatre.

In the end, Cirkus is Rohit Shetty's weakest film debut in ten years in terms of box office numbers. Sooryavanshi, his most recent film, debuted with a double-digit opening total of INR 26.29 crores. Simmba, a 2018 release, also brought in INR 20.72 crores on its first day. Golmaal Again collected INR 30.14 crores on its opening day, followed by INR 21 crores for Dilwale, INR 32.09 crores for Singham Returns, and INR 33.12 crores for Chennai Express.