KGF star Yash asks people to not disrespect Bollywood after the success of South Indian films

Kannada actor Yash who played the lead role in the 2022 blockbuster action drama film, KGF: Chapter 2, said in a recent interview that he does not want people to put down Bollywood because films from the South Indian film industries performed well at the box office this year. Giving examples of KGF 2 and Kantara which were extremely successful at the global box office, the actor said that there is no reason to disrespect the Hindi-film industry.

“I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced the same problem when everyone treated us the same way. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start disrespecting anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this north and south. It’s not a good development when people start ridiculing Bollywood saying, ‘They are nothing’. It’s just a phase. They have taught us so many things,” Yash said in the interview.

KGF: Chapter 2 which was released in theatres on April 14, 2022, was a big success at the box office. Made on a budget of INR 100 crores, the film collected nearly INR 1200 crores globally. According to sources, the film is currently, the third highest-grossing Indian film and all time worldwide and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages also.

During the trailer launch for the film, Yash said that all the credit for the success of the first film goes to the director of the project, Prashanth Neel. “I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Honestly, I am happy we have done something with chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. A lot of people give me credit, but it is bullshit. It is Prasanth Neel's film. He deserves all the credit. He can even make first-timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors,” he said.