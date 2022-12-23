Hot chocolate, a fuzzy blanket, and a Christmas film to make you feel festive

Christmas is around the corner and the air is filled with festive vibes. As the holiday approaches, there are many things one can do, from strolling the streets to take in the Christmas decorations to going out to a restaurant and indulging yourself in lip-smacking Christmas spreads. But if you are in the mood to have a quiet, calm Christmas in the comfort of your house, one of the best things you can do is to snuggle in a warm blanket while the temperature steadily drops outside, get yourself a cup of hot chocolate, the kind with marshmallows in it and dive into a comfort holiday-themed movie. To make your movie selections easier, we bring you five movies you can watch this festive season.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

One of the most popular Christmas-themed movies of all time, this Frank Capra-directed classic still has a place in everyone's hearts. Starring Jimmy Stewart in the lead role, the movie narrates the story of George Bailey, a man who plans to commit suicide on Christmas Eve and gets to see how the world would be if he was never born. If you have already watched the film, watch it once more. It serves as a yearly reminder that the holidays are about more than just gifts. The film is humorous, heartwarming, and insightful, at the same time.

Home Alone (1990)

Who does not know about this popular comedy drama starring Macaulay Culkin? One of the most widely watched movies ever, Home Alone is suitable for any time of the year. The 1990 classic centres around an eight-year-old kid who is accidentally left alone in his house as his family leaves for a vacation, only to face and outwit a pair of burglars. The movie is popular and a comfort watch due to the nostalgia it evokes in the viewers.

Love Actually (2003)

A tear-jerker that makes for an emotional watch, this Richard Curtis directional will leave you with a lump in your throat, at the very least. The movie follows a dozen characters in the city of London who are in love and explore relationships. Richard, who also wrote the rom-com classics Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Bridget Jones' Diary, wrote the screenplay for this film, which boasts an ensemble cast including Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Sienna Guillory, and Liam Neeson, among others.

Klaus (2019)

This 2019 animated Christmas film was written and directed by debutant director Sergio Pablos. Jason Schwartzman, JK Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso, Neda Margrethe Labba, Norm Macdonald, and Joan Cusack provided their voices for this feel-good movie. The film centres on an alternate origin story for Santa Claus. It is set in the 19th century and revolves around a postman in a small island town who befriends a reclusive toymaker named Klaus.

Little Women (2019)

This Greta Gerwig directional, based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel of the same name, narrates the story of four sisters, played by Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, and Florence Pugh, and their struggles to come of age against the backdrop of the American Civil War. It is unquestionably an ideal movie to start off the holiday with as it is set during two significant Christmases and is filled with the warm glow of familial affection. In fact, it may be the ideal Christmas movie due to its undercurrent of melancholy and representation of estrangement.